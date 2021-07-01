Advertisement

LPS releases preview of proposed back to school plan

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 1, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has released a preview of it’s proposed 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan.

Staff, students and visitors entering any LPS facility are expected to conduct a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms every day prior to arriving.

The Lincoln Public Schools plan for face coverings is based on current community conditions and recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. For students and staff who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are optional. For students who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are strongly recommended and unvaccinated staff will be required to wear a mask. However, face coverings must be worn by everyone on school buses regardless of vaccination status.

Desks will be placed as far apart as possible and everyone is asked to physically distance three to six feet whenever possible.

Under the proposed plan, elementary students will be served meals in individual containers and students will be assigned to a table.

To read the entire proposed plan, which includes the quarantine protocol for people with coronavirus and those in close contact, click here.

LPS wants to emphasize that this is a proposed plan and would like community feedback at the link below.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK HERE

