LIVE: NE-TF1 Chief gives update on Florida condo rescue effort

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Task Force One Chief has been in Florida aiding in the rescue efforts following the collapse of a high-rise condo in Surfside, Florida.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet will give an update on his involvement as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Urban Search and Rescue command. You can watch it live Thursday at 1 p.m. in the video player above.

Rescue efforts were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.

The collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing. Hundreds of search-and-rescue personnel have painstakingly searched the pancaked rubble for potential signs of life, but no one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

NE-TF1’s Chief Thavenet has been deployed to Florida has part of a FEMA/US&R Command element assisting in the rescue efforts for those missing in the Surfside, FL collapse earlier this week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those missing. pic.twitter.com/Rq3GWWUKok — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) June 27, 2021

LFR Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet (KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.