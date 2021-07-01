Advertisement

LPD: Man injured after friend lights artillery shell inside car

Lincoln Police Department
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said a man was injured after his friend lit an artillery shell inside a car.

LPD said around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an area of F Street and Capitol Avenue after 911 callers said they heard what they thought was a gunshot.

According to police, officers found a 28-year-old man with an injury.

Officers said the man explained that he was driving and the passenger, a 29-year-old man, accidentally lit a firework inside the car.

LPD said the firework appears to be an artillery shell.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. LPD said the man is in stable condition.

The 29-year-old passenger was cited for discharging a prohibited firework, which is a misdemeanor violation.

A reminder that fireworks can only be sold and discharged in Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.

