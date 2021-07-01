Man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to a vehicular homicide for a rollover crash last fall that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 30-year-old Travis Loseman entered the plea Wednesday in Lancaster County Court in a deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Loseman faces up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced in September.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators determined that Loseman was behind the wheel of the sport utility vehicle when he lost control on a Lincoln city street around 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and rolled several times.

A passenger, 28-year-old Justin Stotts, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

