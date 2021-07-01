Advertisement

Man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln

29-year-old Travis Loseman
29-year-old Travis Loseman(Lancaster County Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to a vehicular homicide for a rollover crash last fall that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 30-year-old Travis Loseman entered the plea Wednesday in Lancaster County Court in a deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Loseman faces up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced in September.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators determined that Loseman was behind the wheel of the sport utility vehicle when he lost control on a Lincoln city street around 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and rolled several times.

A passenger, 28-year-old Justin Stotts, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son from DeWitt die in crash
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Bryan Health warns about scam targeting community
Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Swastikas, racial slurs among graffiti spray painted on cars parked in neighborhood

Latest News

Thursday Highs
Thursday Forecast: A new month...but the same old weather song
Serious crash south of Bennet in Lancaster County
Bailey Boswell
Day 2 of death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell
Death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell