Nebraska plans to stop reporting coronavirus statistics

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska plans to stop reporting coronavirus numbers online.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it plans to retire the online dashboard that it has used to report statistics on the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year.

The current state virus emergency also is set to expire on Wednesday, and along with that Nebraska will eliminate the last few social distancing guidelines that remain in place. As of its final update Wednesday, the state had reported 224,488 virus cases and 2,261 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Nebraska said that 28 people across the state are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

