New month same ole weather song

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we begin the second half of 2021, the weather will be relatively quiet and seasonal. It will be a little less humid Thursday afternoon thanks to the passage of a cold front.

Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a light northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. The average high temperature in Lincoln for the first of July is 89 degrees.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be at or just below the average high temperature for the first day of July. (1011 Weather)

Thursday night into Friday morning will be mainly clear and pleasant. Lows will drop to the lower 60s with a light east wind.

Low temperatures will be a touch below average. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be a warm day but very typical for early July. Highs once again in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal high temperatures on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Although it will be a bit muggy over the next four days, we do not expect any kind of oppressive humidity through the July 4th weekend.

Dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s through Sunday, which means it will be a touch sticky. (1011 Weather)

Heading into the holiday weekend, temperatures will be around 90 with partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday should be dry but there is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm late on Sunday. Overall, Independence Day is looking mainly dry, warm and a bit humid. It will be hot and humid on Monday with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered t’storms expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Seasonal temperatures with small chances for rain. (weather)

