$12 million in proceeds raised for Nebraska lottery beneficiaries

Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds $12,076,086, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months.

A total of $831,069,951 has been distributed in quarterly transfers since the Nebraska Lottery began operation on September 11, 1993. The latest transfer, made the week of July 2, was distributed among beneficiaries in the following manner:

Nebraska Education Improvement Fund, $5,373,858;

Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund, $5,373,858;

Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund, $1,207,609;

Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, $120,761.

Amendment 4 passed by Nebraska voters in November of 2004 established the following distribution formula: Education as directed by the Legislature (44.5 percent) - currently distributed to the Nebraska Education Improvement Fund; Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund (44.5 percent); Nebraska State Fair (10 percent); and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund (1 percent, plus the first $500,000 in fund proceeds each fiscal year).

The funds’ respective totals to date are:

Nebraska Education Improvement Fund, $98,425,070

Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund, $355,116,392;Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund, $60,259,473;

Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, $18,655,702

