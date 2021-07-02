Advertisement

Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing

By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The fate of a Nebraska woman convicted in a brutal murder is in the hands of a three-judge panel.

Friday was the third and final day of the death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell, convicted last October of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe in 2017.

In tears, Boswell addressed the court Friday, pleading for her own life and apologizing to the Loofe family.

“For my daughter’s sake, please don’t take my life,” she said.

Boswell was heard audibly crying in the courtroom Thursday as her mother and others made similar pleas.

“I don’t think she deserves to die,” Priscilla Boswell said. “Her daughter loves us and so do the rest of us.”

Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, has already received the death penalty for the crime.

The three-judge panel will have a couple of months to examine the case and decide whether there’s enough evidence to warrant the death penalty.

10/11 Now contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Driver life-flighted following near head-on crash south of Bennet
Graciano L. Lopez
More possible victims come forward after Lincoln business owner arrested for sexual assault
Bailey Boswell
“Please don’t put her to death,” Bailey Boswell’s mom pleas for her daughter’s life during hearing
29-year-old Travis Loseman
Man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man injured after friend lights artillery shell inside car

Latest News

Emotions ran high from both the graduates themselves and administrators who helped get them...
Graduates in Lincoln complete summer school, receive high school diplomas
Graduates in Lincoln complete summer school, receive high school diplomas
Saturday Highs
Saturday Forecast: The holiday weekend starts out warm and dry...
Troopers encourage safety for Independence Day Weekend