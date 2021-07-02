Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
More possible victims come forward after Lincoln business owner arrested for sexual assault
Bailey Boswell
“Please don’t put her to death,” Bailey Boswell’s mom pleas for her daughter’s life during hearing
29-year-old Travis Loseman
Man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln
LSO: Driver life-flighted following near head-on crash south of Bennet
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man injured after friend lights artillery shell inside car

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
Elsa strengthens into a hurricane, the season's first, as it hits Barbados. (Source: CNN...
Elsa brings heavy rain to Barbados
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse as officials plan demolition; death toll 20
With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spikes in 2020
Jared Jones
LPD: Man tries trafficking 2 women for sex with undercover officers