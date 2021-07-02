Advertisement

City Urges Proper Disposal of Fireworks Debris

Collection of unused fireworks and ammunition, and Oak Lake Firework Cleanup is July 5
(Source: File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities encourage residents to dispose of unused fireworks and fireworks debris properly and safely following Independence Day celebrations. The public’s efforts will help keep waste haulers and City landfill staff safe from injury and protect local waterways.

The public is urged to follow these recommendations for fireworks disposal:

  • Cooled fireworks debris must be soaked in a water-filled metal bucket or a bucket with sand and placed in regular trash for disposal. Unexploded fireworks should not be placed in regular trash bins or recycling bins. Unexploded fireworks and ammunition may be taken to a free collection event hosted by the Bureau of Fire Prevention from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 5 in the east parking lot at Oak Lake Park, North First and Charleston streets.
  • Fireworks debris and fireworks boxes must NOT be taken to City recycling collector sites or put in curbside recycling bins. Residents are also reminded that cardboard tubes and casings used for fireworks are not recyclable and must be treated as garbage and sent to the landfill.

“Litter that is washed down storm drains eventually flows into streams, rivers and lakes, and the potentially harmful substances in fireworks can pollute the environment and harm aquatic life,” said Erin Kubicek, Environmental Health Educator. “If it is in our streets, it is in our streams, so remember ‘only rain in the drain.’” For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search clean streets).

Volunteers are needed for the annual Oak Lake Cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 5. To register as a volunteer and for more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search cleanup). KLLCB has Community Improvement grants available to individuals or groups who cleanup litter from public roads and parks. Guidelines and applications are at lincoln.ne.gov (search: cleanup grants).

City ordinance allows the sale and use of permissible fireworks only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4 each year.

KLLCB is a program of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. LTU Watershed Management assists in protecting Lincoln’s lakes and streams. Solid Waste Management assists with proper disposal. The fireworks debris prevention effort is funded in part by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

