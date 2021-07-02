Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Fantastic

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be seasonable and relatively comfortable. Temperatures are going to gradually warm up over the next few days with above average temperatures returning by Sunday (Independence Day). It should feel more humid by the second half of the weekend too.

High pressure should remain in control over most of the area today. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90. Dew points should be in the upper 50s to low 60s so it will not feel too muggy.

Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for today.
(KOLN)

As the high pressure slides to the east this weekend, that will lead to winds from the southeast and south. This means dew points rising this weekend with a return to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday so it will feel humid for the 4th of July holiday. High temperatures should be in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday with low to mid 90s expected Sunday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Central and Western Nebraska Saturday. The entire area has a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Saturday should be a bit warmer.
(KOLN)
Independence Day looks to be hot and humid.
(KOLN)

Rain chances continue next week with the best chances Tuesday and Wednesday due to a disturbance moving through the area. After a hot Monday, it should be cooler as we get into the middle of next week.

A gradual warming trend is expected through Monday. The best rain chance looks to be Tuesday.
(KOLN)

