Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of activities to keep people busy this July 4 holiday weekend in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Youth Sports Adventure Run

Bring the family out and enjoy the summer weather by climbing through obstacles, running through fields and splashing through a mud pit, all in the name of a very good cause! Now in its ninth year, the Lincoln YMCA Youth Sports Adventure Run is a fun run/obstacle course that spans approximately two miles.

Saturday 9 a.m.; $13

More info: HERE

Taproom Trek

Taproom Trek takes place the first Saturday of the month. Come out for a laid-back, friendly bike ride. Participants will meet at White Elm Brewing Co. at 4pm, then leave approximately 30-45 minutes after to ride down to their Haymarket location.

Saturday 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Uncle Sam Jam!

Celebrate the holiday at Lincoln’s official Independence Day Celebration, Uncle Sam Jam. There will be activities for the whole family and make sure to grab a bite to eat at the food vendors. There will be live music for everyone to enjoy too.

Saturday Vendors: 4p.m., Live music: 6:15 p.m. and fireworks: 10 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Presents Summer Music Series: Tuna Fish Jones

Spend the evening outdoors at James Arthur Vineyards and enjoy their summer music series. Tuna Fish Jones will be taking the stage, providing entertainment for you. Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat from JAV’s caterer, Dinner & Co. You don’t want to miss it!

Saturday 6-9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Sunday Farmers’ Market At College View

Calling all foodies! Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View has over 45 vendors and a generous selection of locally produced fruit and vegetables, farmstead cheeses, breads, plants, farm fresh eggs, pastured meats, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies and so much more. This event is rain or shine!

Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

