LPD: Man in fraud case also broke into truck & stole power tools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a man who tried cashing a stolen check is involved in another case, where he’s believed to have broken into a truck and pawned the power tools inside.

Around 1 p.m. on June 24, an investigator took a report from West Gate Bank regarding a belated fraud.

LPD said the employee reported that on June 21 a man, identified as 30-year-old James Mologianes, tried cashing a check for nearly $2,000 that was made out to a local sign business on the account of a local retail business. Police said the bank denied the transaction.

According to police, later on that day Mologianes came back and presented the same check to be cashed, but this time it was altered to be made out to himself and the check was cashed.

LPD said the bank contacted the business owner who said they did not authorize any payments to Mologianes and that the check had likely been stolen from a mailbox while trying to send it to the sign company.

Investigators said they were able to verify Mologianes’ identity through surveillance video at the bank.

LPD said during this investigation, officers learned that Mologianes was also wanted in other investigations.

Investigators said a 59-year-old man reported that his Ford F350 Super Duty truck had been broken into while parked in the LES lot off Fairfield and N 27th Streets overnight June 5-6.

LPD said the man reported that several power tools were stolen out of the truck as well as three titles to vehicles he owned.

On June 22, the man reported that he suspected an employee, Mologianes, was responsible for the theft.

According to police, the victim shared that he allowed Mologianes to use the truck for work and now he was refusing to return it claiming that the victim sold it to him.

LPD said Mologianes had altered the title to show that he was the owner.

Investigators said they checked pawn records and found that Mologianes had pawned several of the power tools that were stolen from the victim’s truck to include a grinder, an impact driver, batteries and a laser level.

On Wednesday of this week, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 49th and Meredeth Streets on a motorist assist.

LPD said when officers arrived, they found the truck that was wanted in reference this case and contacted Mologianes who was working on the truck.

Officers said they also learned that Mologianes was wanted on an outstanding warrant as well as the above local cases.

He was taken into custody and arrested for felony theft by deception, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.

LPD said the altered title was located in the truck but a Stihl Power Saw valued at $750 is still missing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.