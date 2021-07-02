Advertisement

Man facing burglary charges after breaking into Lincoln non-profit twice

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said a man is facing burglary charges after breaking into a non-profit twice and stealing a coat.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Nebraska Safety Council on Folkways Boulevard.

LPD said staff explained to officers that when they got to work, they saw someone had forced their way through a second story balcony door and several items were found out of place.

Officers processed the scene and collected digital and forensic evidence, including dusting for fingerprints.

On Thursday, LPD said while an officer was following up with staff, they reported that someone had entered the building again where they took a jacket, used the facilities and rummaged through belongings.

Police were able to identify a 26-year-old suspect that matched the prints lifted from the scene.

LPD said the officer learned the man had been arrested on a warrant earlier that morning and the stolen jacket was found in his belongings.

The man is facing burglary charges and 1st degree trespassing charges. LPD said the theft loss is estimated at $20 and the damage to the door was estimated at $100.

