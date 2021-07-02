Saturday Forecast: The holiday weekend starts out warm and dry...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the holiday weekend looks dry with seasonably warm temperatures expected...but isolated thunderstorms will be roaming the countryside at times...

High pressure aloft and at the surface will mean partly-to-mostly sunny skies for Saturday...but an approaching low-pressure wave will bring parts of western and central Nebraska a chance for scattered thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night...with a few of those ‘storms moving into southeastern Nebraska late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Another round of possible thunderstorms will accompany a frontal boundary that is forecast to drop into northern and northeastern Nebraska Sunday afternoon...with the front and the potential ‘storms then shifting south by Sunday night. Widespread precipitation is not expected with either of these weather-makers...but some areas of the state will certainly find themselves dodging showers and thunderstorms at times over the weekend. In between ‘storm chances...look for plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 80s-to-low 90s on Saturday...and the low-to-mid 90s on Sunday.

Saturday Highs (KOLN)

Sunday Highs (KOLN)

The forecast for Uncle Sam Jam in Lincoln on Saturday night looks great...with partly-to-mostly sunny skies..a south breeze of 8-to-18 mph...and warm temperatures around 90° at the start (4pm)...then readings in the upper 70s-to-low 80s by 10pm when the fireworks show is set to go.

Uncle Sam Jam Forecast (KOLN)

The beginning of next week still looks hot...with highs on Monday in the mid 90s along with a slight chance for thunderstorms. The BEST chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Monday night and into Tuesday...perhaps lingering into the day on Wednesday...with slight rain chances continuing for the later parts of the week. Monday will be the hottest day...with temperatures the rest of the week seasonably warm...in the upper 80s-to-lower 90s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

