Several displaced following apartment kitchen fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire that broke out in the kitchen of...
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire that broke out in the kitchen of an apartment unit near 63rd & Holdrege Thursday evening(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American Red Cross is helping several people relocate tonight after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment kitchen.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called to an apartment complex near 63rd and Holdrege Streets around 6:30 Thursday evening. According to LFR, smoke and flames were visible from outside on arrival.

Officials say one person was still inside when the fire broke out, and that neighbors had helped that person get out. One dog was also still inside when fire crews arrived on scene, but LFR says it did not survive.

According to LFR, the fire was caused by unattended food left in a pot on the stove. That unit suffered extensive damage, estimated at around $150,000. Five neighboring units also suffered smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is now assisting the residents of all six units relocate.

