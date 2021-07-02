Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
More possible victims come forward after Lincoln business owner arrested for sexual assault
Bailey Boswell
“Please don’t put her to death,” Bailey Boswell’s mom pleas for her daughter’s life during hearing
29-year-old Travis Loseman
Man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln
Student-athletes start making profits immediately
Serious crash south of Bennet in Lancaster County

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for today.
Friday Forecast: Fantastic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack
Happening this weekend in Lincoln