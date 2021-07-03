Advertisement

Foreign exchange students get nil after NIL

Nouredin Nouili
Nouredin Nouili(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As an international student-athlete, Nebraska football player Nouredin Nouili will get nothing during the NIL Era. The federal government prohibits Nouili and all others in the USA on a visa from endorsements, sponsorships and other business deals.

“German flag and American flag, gotta have everything!” said Nouili.

Nouredin Nouili is proud where he’s from and where he is. He often incorporates his German heritage into his everyday life as a Nebraska football player.

“I’m not allowed to get any endorsements, sponsorships, anything that would give me compensation for anything, I’m not allowed to do in the United States,” said Nouili.

On Thursday, Nouili started pursuing business opportunities to capitalize on his name, image and likeness. Friday afternoon, he was informed such money would violate his visa, as a German Citizen attending college in the United States.

“I was so ready to start this huge deal with people,” said Nouili “Start making small deals that could be big money. Now that I know I can’t do that, its sad.”

Nouili came to the U.S. as a foreign exchange student in 2018. He quickly discovered his football skill and earned an opportunity to play in college.

During his Signing Day Ceremony, he played Germany’s national anthem.

“You see people around you and they’re making money,” said Nouili. “You, yourself don’t have the same chances.”

The sophomore offensive lineman hopes to eventually gain citizenship in the United States, but he knows that can be a lengthy process. For the time being, he’s trying to raise awareness of the conflict between NIL opportunities and student-athletes from other countries.

“There’s a US citizenship lottery that I can apply to,” said Nouili “I’m going to try.”

Nouili is not alone in this fight. According to the NCAA, over 10% of all Division-One Athletes are international students.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Driver life-flighted following near head-on crash south of Bennet
Graciano L. Lopez
More possible victims come forward after Lincoln business owner arrested for sexual assault
Bailey Boswell
“Please don’t put her to death,” Bailey Boswell’s mom pleas for her daughter’s life during hearing
29-year-old Travis Loseman
Man charged in deadly rollover crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man injured after friend lights artillery shell inside car

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kobe Webster #10 Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton #45 MBB vs...
Dalano Banton stays in 2021 NBA Draft
Lexi Sun, Cameron Binder benefit from NIL policy change
Lexi Sun, Cameron Binder benefit from NIL policy change
Will Bolt makes a pitching change during the Nebraska Arkansas game Saturday night.
Will Bolt inks extension through 2026
Student-athletes start making profits immediately