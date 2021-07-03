Foreign exchange students get nil after NIL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As an international student-athlete, Nebraska football player Nouredin Nouili will get nothing during the NIL Era. The federal government prohibits Nouili and all others in the USA on a visa from endorsements, sponsorships and other business deals.

“German flag and American flag, gotta have everything!” said Nouili.

Nouredin Nouili is proud where he’s from and where he is. He often incorporates his German heritage into his everyday life as a Nebraska football player.

“I’m not allowed to get any endorsements, sponsorships, anything that would give me compensation for anything, I’m not allowed to do in the United States,” said Nouili.

On Thursday, Nouili started pursuing business opportunities to capitalize on his name, image and likeness. Friday afternoon, he was informed such money would violate his visa, as a German Citizen attending college in the United States.

“I was so ready to start this huge deal with people,” said Nouili “Start making small deals that could be big money. Now that I know I can’t do that, its sad.”

Nouili came to the U.S. as a foreign exchange student in 2018. He quickly discovered his football skill and earned an opportunity to play in college.

During his Signing Day Ceremony, he played Germany’s national anthem.

“You see people around you and they’re making money,” said Nouili. “You, yourself don’t have the same chances.”

The sophomore offensive lineman hopes to eventually gain citizenship in the United States, but he knows that can be a lengthy process. For the time being, he’s trying to raise awareness of the conflict between NIL opportunities and student-athletes from other countries.

“There’s a US citizenship lottery that I can apply to,” said Nouili “I’m going to try.”

Nouili is not alone in this fight. According to the NCAA, over 10% of all Division-One Athletes are international students.

