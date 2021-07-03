Igniting memories: caring for our veterans

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Fourth of July celebrations typically include firework displays. With many different fireworks to choose from, some fireworks can mimic the sounds of warfare and trigger painful memories for veterans.

“My husband is a veteran. He was an explosion specialist in the army, so he would go into the battle zone set the explosion and try not to be killed on the way out,” said Jacque Smolik. “The loud booms and crackling sound set him off. He gets very jumpy and annoyed easily. He has flashbacks. He does not sleep because he has nightmares. This will go one for like two or three weeks until after the Fourth of July.”

This is not uncommon for some veterans during the Fourth of July celebrations.

“For war veterans, firecrackers can be triggers to the time spent in war defending our country,” said Jeanie Shimmin Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner. “It can be anything things that we don’t think necessarily would be bothering someone could really be bothering someone.”

One local expert says communication is the key. Adding that, if firework displays are going on in a specific neighborhood and veterans live nearby or in that community, let those veterans know so that can plan accordingly.

“If you want to be helpful to a veteran, remember that they can prepare for fireworks during holiday celebrations, but the random ones that happen months afterward can send someone into a bad spot,” said Shimmin.

