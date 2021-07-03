Lancaster Event Center seeks RV/campers rentals for National High School Finals Rodeo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - About 12 HS rodeo contestant families are still seeking RV campers, mostly of the small three to four person size, to rent out during the National High School Finals Rodeo coming to Lincoln, Nebraska July 18-24, with check-in being any day July 15-17 with earlier drop off encouraged July 8-14.

All local RV camper owners not using their units are urged to show their “Nebraska spirit” to this international youth group and consider renting to these remaining contestant families coming from the farthest away of 43 states and Canada and cannot easily bring their own RVs. This has been a tradition of the local host community for decades to support the NHSFR with local private RV camper rentals at an affordable rate.

Remaining RV/camper sizes needed:

3-4 person: 10

5-6 person: 1

7-8 person: 1

“We can reassure local RV owners that as we’ve talked with other host facilities that we haven’t found any examples of rental RVs being mistreated. This is a hard-working, disciplined group that has worked hard for years to arrive at this highest level of rodeo competition before many go pro or compete at the college level,” said Amy Dickerson, Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds Managing Director.

Individuals are asked to immediately get the word out to local RV owners to join the Facebook group “NHSFR Lincoln RV Rentals Needed” to see and communicate with NHSFR visitors seeking rental RVs as well as see tips from other local RV owners who have shared sample contracts and insurance information for those new to renting their RVs.

A common question from local RV owners is the going rental rate which has been approx. $100/day for actual days used and a moderate deposit like $500.

Any RV rental questions can be directed to the LEC Fairgrounds office at 402-441-3860 and ask for RV Rental Coordinator Alex Nervig or email Alex at anervig@LancasterEventCenter.org. Full event information at NHSFRLincoln.org

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.