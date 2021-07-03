Seward encourages donations during Fourth of July

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 30,000 people are expected to be in Seward celebrating the July 4 Holiday. From parades to a band and even a firework show, Seward is know as America’s Forth of July City, but community members said while you’re celebrating, there is still a need at the local food pantry.

A room at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church is going to be busy come Sunday. Rev. Dan Schroeder is with the church. They’re hosting Lunch for a Buck during the Independence Holiday, and the event is going on 16 years.

“We started back in 2005 after the year started, and it was small group wondering what can we do to help the community and this was the way that we came up with,” said Schroeder.

A hot dog, chips and a drink all for $1, and all proceeds benefit Blue Valley Community Action Food Pantry.

“It is something the food pantry continually needs. The food pantry gets a lot of canned goods, dry goods, but there are things they need to purchase with cash,” said Schroeder.

The pantry’s coordinator said they are in need of many items, including pancake mix, pasta noodles and hygiene products. As the world starts to return to normal after the pandemic, places like local food banks are still hurting.

“Especially this year is important because the pandemic hit the food pantry pretty hard,” said Schroeder.

Organizers said this event started with 200 hot dogs and now has grown to needing 500.

“We’re hoping for quite a large crowd here in Seward,” said Schroeder.

Mighty Fortress Church is located on 6th and Bradford Street in Seward. Lunch for a Buck starts at 10 a.m. and goes until they run out.

