Sunday Forecast: Staying hot with a chance for some of Mother Nature’s fireworks for the Fourth of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mother Nature should keep the fireworks across western Nebraska for Saturday evening, but there will likely be some strong to severe storms for the western third of the state through Saturday evening where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 10 PM MDT. Much of central and eastern Nebraska should remain fairly quiet through Saturday night so any holiday fireworks should go off without too much of an issue.

The weather looks to turn a little hotter for the Fourth of July as temperatures by Sunday afternoon should reach the lower 90s to lower 100s across the state with the hottest readings likely across the northern tier of the state. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, we should look for daytime highs in the lower 90s with a south breeze at 10 to 20 MPH with some wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Dew points through look to be fairly “dew”-able as they should sit mainly in the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Into Sunday afternoon and evening, the heating of the day combined with a weak frontal boundary across the area should be enough to yield some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Most areas will likely stay dry, but some of us could be dodging some rain on the holiday. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side - there is a marginal risk for severe weather in place across the central third of the state for Sunday afternoon and evening.

For Lincoln, we should be dry through most of Sunday with our best chance for rain likely not coming until after 7 PM Sunday evening - and even when we do see our chance it should remain fairly slim as any showers or storms should be fairly spotty by Sunday night. Skies throughout the day on Sunday should be mostly to partly sunny across the state, with some increasing cloudiness by late Sunday night as storms try and push into the area.

The extended forecast keeps some scattered rain chances in our area over the next 7 days with the best chance coming Tuesday and Tuesday night as a cold front pushes through the area. Before that front pushes through, we should see temperatures in the lower to middle 90s over the next several days. Behind the front we see a brief cool down with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the area on Wednesday. Temperatures quickly return to the upper 80s and low 90s for Thursday and into next weekend.

