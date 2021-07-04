Advertisement

Uncle Sam Jam returns to Oak Lake

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One of the most common Lincoln Fourth of July celebrations is back. The Uncle Sam event attracts thousands and one family said they came from Omaha to witness the firework show.

Music, popcorn and dancing made Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Lake a popular place Saturday evening.

“People expect to have fun here,” said Jon Taylor, City of Lincoln. “I think they’re relieved we get to do it again.”

The Uncle Sam Jam Celebration is back, but there are some changes, the most notable is that minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

From funnel cakes to kettle corn, vendors lined the streets. One of them is “Grandpa’s Kettle Corn” who is thankful the jam is back on.

“This is great. This gives us a real means to bring all the people of Lincoln together and have a fun atmosphere and see fireworks and have music,” said Kent Kuhr, Grandpa’s Kettle Corn.

Kuhr even recruited his grand daughters to help.

“Well they were coming down to watch the fireworks anyway, so yeah,” said Kuhr. “My granddaughters love to take the money.”

“All Uncle Sam Jam’s are great but this one is special because it’s more than a celebration of Independence Day,” said Taylor. “This is a community that gets to celebrate a victory from stopping a pandemic.”

