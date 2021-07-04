Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

