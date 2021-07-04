Advertisement

LTU works to safely dispose of fireworks

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While you’re having fun with fireworks, one Lincoln group wants to make sure the explosives are properly disposed of. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said it’s unsafe to put unused fireworks in the trash.

As far as discharged fireworks, they should cool and soak in a bucket of water. It’s important not to empty fireworks in the street because it can have a harmful impact on wildlife.

“Fireworks contain heavy metals and some other harmful chemicals, so when they get washed into a water body they can be harmful to aquatic life,” said Erin Kubicek, Environment Educator at LTU.

On Monday, LTU is allowing people to drop off unused fireworks so they can dispose of them properly. That’s from 9 a.m. to noon at Oak Lake Park in the east parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
National High School Finals Rodeo - Lincoln
Lancaster Event Center seeks RV/campers rentals for National High School Finals Rodeo

Latest News

One of the most common Lincoln Fourth of July celebrations is back. The Uncle Sam event...
Uncle Sam Jam returns to Oak Lake
Firework Disposal
Firework Disposal
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 4 injured
Uncle Sam Jam celebration returns
Uncle Sam Jam celebration returns