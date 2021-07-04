LTU works to safely dispose of fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While you’re having fun with fireworks, one Lincoln group wants to make sure the explosives are properly disposed of. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said it’s unsafe to put unused fireworks in the trash.

As far as discharged fireworks, they should cool and soak in a bucket of water. It’s important not to empty fireworks in the street because it can have a harmful impact on wildlife.

“Fireworks contain heavy metals and some other harmful chemicals, so when they get washed into a water body they can be harmful to aquatic life,” said Erin Kubicek, Environment Educator at LTU.

On Monday, LTU is allowing people to drop off unused fireworks so they can dispose of them properly. That’s from 9 a.m. to noon at Oak Lake Park in the east parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.