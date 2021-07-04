Monday Forecast: Staying sunny and hot to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into Sunday evening, there is a small chance for some isolated storms across parts of central Nebraska - and if we can get some storms to develop there’s a chance we could see a few strong to severe storms. A marginal risk is in place across central and into northeastern Nebraska for this evening and if storms manage to fire, they could produce some large hail and strong wind gusts.

If we can get some storms to develop on Sunday evening, there could be some isolated strong to severe storms across parts of central and into northeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Most areas though will likely stay dry through Sunday night, so any Fourth of July celebrations should be good to go. That includes here in Lincoln, where I think we stay dry though Sunday night - though it will be another warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Mostly clear skies are expected through Sunday evening in Lincoln. (KOLN)

The forecast as we head into the new week bends towards the hot side as temperatures are expected to climb a bit higher on Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s for most of 10/11 Country with upper 90s to near 100° for northern parts of the state. Heat index values by Monday afternoon could get close to Heat Advisory criteria with feels like temperatures reaching to the upper 90s and potentially into the lower 100s for a brief time tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures by Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s for most of the state, with some upper 90s possible in northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

While it’ll be hot and humid to start the week on Monday, we should see sunny to mostly sunny skies for most of the day with mainly dry weather for most of the state. The best chance for some spotty showers or storms on Monday will likely stay across the far western parts of the state and into northeastern Nebraska, where a weak cold front will be stalled out across the area. Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska will likely stay dry through the day on Monday with winds out of the south at around 10 MPH with dew points likely sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly clear and quiet conditions are expected Sunday night for most of the state, though an isolated shower or storm is possible. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the area on Monday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that is forecast to push through the state through the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night. This front will bring us our best chance for some more widespread and beneficial rainfall to the area with rain potentially lingering into the day on Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon we should be a bit cooler behind the front with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Temperatures quickly jump back to the lower and middle 90s for Thursday and Friday before a trough settles into the area by next weekend, which would bring a cooler and less humid airmass into the area.

Hot weather is expected to start the week with cooler, wetter weather expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures quickly jump back to the 90s on Thursday and Friday before cooler weather settles into the area next weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.