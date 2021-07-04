Advertisement

New Harrah’s casino and racetrack in Columbus plans to open late 2022

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - Announced in a press release, a Harrah’s casino and racetrack in Columbus, Nebraska is in development and predicted to be open in late 2022.

The new casino and racetrack are planned to be located off Highway 81 in Columbus and according to the release, will have a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino, and a sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space.

“Beyond the onset of casino gaming in Nebraska, we are thrilled with the opportunity to transform horse racing in Columbus,” said Joe Morris, SVP of Racing at Caesars Entertainment. “The opportunity to build a new, first-class track at our property illustrates our commitment to the racing industry and our intent to carry on the area’s storied racing tradition.”

The development is expected to cost about $75 million.

“When Nebraska voters opened up gaming at racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah’s a perfect fit,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to creating an all-new Harrah’s experience in Columbus and connecting it to our Caesars Rewards network across the country.”

