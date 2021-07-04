Advertisement

OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 2311 North 24th Street around 3:18 a.m. after reports of several shots being fired in the area.

Police say when they arrived, they found a woman, 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington, suffering from a gunshot wound. Washington was transported to Nebraska Medical Center where she later died.

Police say four other victims in the age range of 19 to 50, later arrived at the hospital by private vehicles, all of them with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Crim Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

