Starlite Drive-In announces closure

NELIGH, Neb. (KOLN) - The Starlite Drive-In announced that they will be permanently closing after Saturday, July 17.

According to their Facebook, not many of those customers are returning this year and the drive-thru is getting only about half of the customers needed to make ends meet.

“We are very sorry to have to report this but we wanted you to know so you can plan one last trip to the drive in,” the business said on its Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.