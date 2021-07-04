Advertisement

Tens of thousands go to Seward for Fourth of July festivities

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) -Every Forth of July there’s one Nebraska city that takes Independence Day more seriously than any other. Hosting more than 100 events and tens of thousands of Nebraskans. And this year it’s even more meaningful.

Every Fourth of July, an estimated 50,000 people flood into Seward to see the parade to watch everything from horses, classic cars and the high school band. Last year the parade had to be virtual because of COVID-19, so this year’s organizers said the celebration is a little bit sweeter.

“Just to be able to be back in person and seeing people volunteer and in the parade and apple pie eating contest, we get to do that again this year,” said Jessica Kolterman, Fourth of July committee.

People have come from across Nebraska to see the parade. Individuals from Columbus and Beatrice have said that they’re happy to celebrate Independence Day. Everyone is excited, from those walking in the parade to parents and children catching candy.

