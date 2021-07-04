Uncle Sam Jam celebration returned this holiday weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth of July events are happening across the Capital City.

One of them is back after being cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Uncle Sam Jam event attracts thousands and people traveled from Omaha to witness the firework show.

“People expect to have fun here,” said Jon Taylor with the City of Lincoln. “I think they’re relieved we get to do it again.”

The Uncle Sam Jam celebration is back, but there are some changes. The most notable is that minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.”

From funnel cakes to kettle corn, vendors lined the streets.

One of them is Grandpa’s Kettle Corn, they said they’re thankful the jam is back on.

“This gives us a real means to bring all the people of Lincoln together and have a fun atmosphere and see fireworks and have music,” said Kent Kuhr with Grandpa’s Kettle Corn.

Kuhr even recruited his grand daughters to help.

“Well they were coming down to watch the fireworks anyway, and my granddaughters love to take the money,” said Kuhr.

“All Uncle Sam Jam’s are great but this one is special because it’s more than a celebration of Independence Day,” said Taylor. “This is a community that gets to celebrate a victory from stopping a pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.