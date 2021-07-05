Deadline for Cornhusker State Games Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday, July 5 is the final deadline to register for most sports in the 37th annual Cornhusker State Games.

More than 7,000 athletes are already registered for the Games, most of which take place July 16-25 in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney, Columbus and other communities. Competition is offered in 70 sports for athletes of all ages and abilities.

Opening Ceremonies for the Games are set for Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m. at Seacrest Field in Lincoln and feature the parade of athletes, skydivers, fireworks, mascots, a retriever-dog demo and cauldron-lighting by Alex Gordon.

Gordon will headline a meet-and-greet prior to the ceremonies from 6:15-7:45 p.m. on Den Hartog Field, which is adjacent to Seacrest Stadium. Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, 2021 National Softball Player of the Year Jordyn Bahl and College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Chuck Long will join Gordon at the meet-and-greet.

The meet-and-greet and Opening Ceremonies are free to the public. The first 2,000 attending the meet-and-greet will be treated to a free Arby’s sandwich, bottled water and ice cream.

The Cornhusker State Games, conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council is among the five largest multi-sport festivals in the nation and serves as a qualifier for the 2022 State Games of America in Ames/Des Moines, Iowa.

