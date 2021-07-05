Advertisement

Driver involved in head-on crash south of Bennet on Thursday passes away

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man involved in a head-on crash south of Bennet on July 1 has passed away, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

LSO said Roger Hoback, 58, of Nebraska City, passed away on July 4 from the injuries sustained in the crash.

He was rushed to the hospital via life-flight following the crash in Lancaster County.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a near head-on crash at Highway 43 and Roca Road.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Hoback was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima when his car went left of the center and hit a semi-truck going the opposite direction.

LSO deputies said Hoback was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Bennet Fire and Rescue.

Sheriff Wagner said there are no indications of impairment and seatbelts were in use.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In
Starlite Drive-In announces closure
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 4 injured
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Every Fourth of July, an estimated 50,000 people flood into Seward to see the parade to watch...
Tens of thousands go to Seward for Fourth of July festivities
Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies

Latest News

Man arrested for terroristic threats, resisting arrest
Fourth of July drowning at Nebraska lake
Hot start to the week
Monday Forecast: Hot beginning to the week
Meet Peanut! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now