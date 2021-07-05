Driver involved in head-on crash south of Bennet on Thursday passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man involved in a head-on crash south of Bennet on July 1 has passed away, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

LSO said Roger Hoback, 58, of Nebraska City, passed away on July 4 from the injuries sustained in the crash.

He was rushed to the hospital via life-flight following the crash in Lancaster County.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a near head-on crash at Highway 43 and Roca Road.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Hoback was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima when his car went left of the center and hit a semi-truck going the opposite direction.

LSO deputies said Hoback was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Bennet Fire and Rescue.

Sheriff Wagner said there are no indications of impairment and seatbelts were in use.

