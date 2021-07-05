Fourth of July drowning at Nebraska lake

ALMA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old man drowned while out swimming on the Fourth of July.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the south side of Harlan County Lake, located in south central Nebraska.

The Corps of Engineers, State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks responded along with the Harlan Co Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said the victim had been swimming and then possibly became fatigued and drowned.

The body was eventually located by Corps Rangers with side sonar on a boat. Oxford Fire Dive/Rescue Team was called in for the recovery around 830 p.m.

The Harlan County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to be performed later this week.

The name is being withheld until family has been notified.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.