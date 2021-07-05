Advertisement

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. The department identified him as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was fatally shot at the club Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two sons.(Source: Family friend, WXIA via CNN)

Police have not yet found the killer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In
Starlite Drive-In announces closure
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 4 injured
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies
One of the most common Lincoln Fourth of July celebrations is back. The Uncle Sam event...
Uncle Sam Jam returns to Oak Lake

Latest News

Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an...
3 found dead after shooting at Ga. country club
Joseph Diener, 16, and his fellow Boy Scout, 15-year-old Dominic Viet, will receive recognition...
Boy Scouts save woman from drowning on flooded basketball court
Two Boy Scouts swam out to a woman struggling in floodwaters and each grabbed one of her...
'You never know': Boy Scouts rescue Mo. woman from floodwaters
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo