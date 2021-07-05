LFR and LPD kept busy during Independence Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police were busy throughout the Independence Day weekend as they responded to dozens of fireworks-related calls.

According to LFR, they responded to 76 calls on July 3 and 96 calls on July 4. LFR officials said there were no major structure fires throughout the weekend.

Most of the fires LFR responded to were small fires, such as dumpster, trash can and grass fires.

LPD responded to 134 fireworks calls for service from July 3 to July 5. The vast majority were unable to be located or involved officers contacting and educating residents about firework safety.

