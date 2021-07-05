Advertisement

LPD responds to two shooting-related incidents around Independence Day

Lincoln Police Department Vehicle
Lincoln Police Department Vehicle(Ryan Swanigan)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to two shooting-related incidents Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first incident occurred near the 800 block of N. 29th Street at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to LPD, a resident of the house examined their wall and found three holes going from outside the house into the residence. It was later determined that these were bullet holes.

The second incident occurred near 10th and H Streets.

LPD said an individual was driving in their car when the vehicle was struck by a bullet on the back-passenger side.

The victim wasn’t sure which way the bullet came from.

The two shootings are not thought to be related.

No individuals were harmed in either incident. No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In
Starlite Drive-In announces closure
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 5 injured
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Every Fourth of July, an estimated 50,000 people flood into Seward to see the parade to watch...
Tens of thousands go to Seward for Fourth of July festivities
Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies

Latest News

LFR and LPD kept busy during Independence Day weekend
Body of 16-year-old Madison boy recovered from Lake Yankton
Hot start to the week
Monday Forecast: Hot beginning to the week
A Lincoln family is hoping to identify the person responsible for hitting their daughter with a...
WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off