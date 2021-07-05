LPD responds to two shooting-related incidents around Independence Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to two shooting-related incidents Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first incident occurred near the 800 block of N. 29th Street at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to LPD, a resident of the house examined their wall and found three holes going from outside the house into the residence. It was later determined that these were bullet holes.

The second incident occurred near 10th and H Streets.

LPD said an individual was driving in their car when the vehicle was struck by a bullet on the back-passenger side.

The victim wasn’t sure which way the bullet came from.

The two shootings are not thought to be related.

No individuals were harmed in either incident. No suspects have been arrested.

