Man arrested for terroristic threats, resisting arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man who refused to leave his basement after holding a person against their will for several hours.

According to LPD, around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were sent to the 2900 Block of NW 12th Street.

Officers talked to the victim who said Curtis Rollie, 42, assaulted them and held them captive for multiple hours after pointing a gun at them.

The victim was known to Rollie.

The victim told LPD Rollie pointed a gun at them and held them in a basement for multiple hours. Eventually, the victim convinced Rollie to let them, and the children they were with, go watch fireworks.

When the victim was out of the house they called the police.

Officers tried to get Rollie to come out of the basement. He refused before LPD threatened to send a police service dog down into the basement. The dog was never deployed, but Rollie was taken into custody.

He was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Two stolen handguns were also found in the house, including a handgun stolen in 2020, and a handgun stolen from Chattanooga.

