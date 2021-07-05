Monday Forecast: Hot beginning to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures are in the forecast to start the week. It could be muggy too so it may feel even hotter. There are a couple of good rain chances this week.

A cold front will stall out near the Nebraska-South Dakota border today. It will be hot with most of the area in the low to mid 90s for highs. It could feel a little hotter since it will likely be a bit muggy this afternoon with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Northern Nebraska and the panhandle. A few isolated severe storms are possible.

Hot start to the week (KOLN)

An upper level trough should move through the region Tuesday and early Wednesday and this will help push the cold front through the area. There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night with some lingering activity possible early Wednesday. Much of Central and Western Nebraska will be cooler Tuesday with the cooler air reaching much of Eastern Nebraska Wednesday.

Cold front moving through the area Tuesday will lead to cooler temperatures for part of the area. (KOLN)

Below average temperatures are likely for much of the area Wednesday. (KOLN)

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Friday should be hot with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region. Cooler temperatures then return for the weekend with more rain possible.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week with two cold fronts expected to move through the area. (KOLN)

