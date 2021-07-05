Advertisement

Several injured in deck collapse in Fillmore Co.

The deck collapsed after several people rushed to the second story of a house during a party...
The deck collapsed after several people rushed to the second story of a house during a party and it couldn't hold the weight.(Associated Press)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Multiple people were injured after a deck collapsed early Monday morning.

The Clay County 911 Center started to receive multiple 911 calls at 12:02 a.m., reporting a deck had fallen, and several people were injured at a home in the 200 block of Road D in Sutton.

Sutton Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The on-duty dispatcher was able to ascertain that many people were injured. Sutton Fire and EMS were the initial dispatch for this call in their district.

The Mass Casualty Plan was activated and Clay Center, Harvard, and Edgar EMS were dispatched to that location. This home is in Fillmore County and Fillmore County Deputies were dispatched. They requested assistance from Clay County Deputies and Nebraska State Patrol. Fillmore County EMS, Fairmont, Exeter, and Grafton EMS were sent to the scene. Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care, York County Hospital, and Mary Lanning were placed on trauma alert for incoming patients.

Sutton Fire and EMS arrived on scene of a new construction ranch style home, with a walk out basement leading to a pool. The second story deck had collapsed, and responders found multiple patients with various levels of trauma injuries located inside the home and around the back of the house around the pool. Eleven patients were transported by ambulances to regional hospitals for treatment. No deaths were reported. Many other patients were transported by private auto from the scene.

The DJ, working for this pool party, was on the deck and reported that he was playing music and people rushed up on the deck with him and it collapsed under the surge of the crowd. Responders estimated that there were over 200 people at the party. It is unknown how many had been on the deck when it collapsed.

Sutton Fire had to use extrication equipment to clear some of the debris from the deck to access and transport one patient.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Dept is conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In
Starlite Drive-In announces closure
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 4 injured
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies
One of the most common Lincoln Fourth of July celebrations is back. The Uncle Sam event...
Uncle Sam Jam returns to Oak Lake

Latest News

Hot start to the week
Monday Forecast: Hot beginning to the week
Meet Peanut! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Temperatures by Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s for most of the state, with some...
Monday Forecast: Staying sunny and hot to start the week