Tuesday Forecast: More heat and humidity, but with a chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front is forecast to push through the area as we head over the next 24 hours, which will bring changes to our current trend of hot and humid weather as cooler air and thunderstorms will be a big part of the forecast for Tuesday, Tuesday night, and into the day on Wednesday.

That front has essentially stalled out to our north across the Nebraska-South Dakota border, so any thunderstorms into Monday evening should stay across far northern and far western parts of the state with dry conditions for most of 10/11 Country, including Lincoln. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm in the aforementioned areas with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats tonight.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible across far northern and western Nebraska through Monday night. (KOLN)

That front is then forecast to slowly push through the state on Tuesday as an upper level trough swings through the Plains. The combination of strong daytime heating and that cold front should lead to scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening, first across parts of western and central Nebraska before storms try and push east into eastern Nebraska by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, but with a lack of vertical wind shear, we aren’t expected widespread severe storms. It appears now that the best chance for some severe storms should lie across much of central and into northeastern parts of the state with Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska on the periphery of that marginal risk.

A marginal risk is in place across much of central and into northeastern Nebraska on Tuesday as storms are expected to develop along a cold front pushing through the state. (KOLN)

Skies should be mainly sunny as we start Tuesday for a good portion of the state, with increasing cloudiness and increasing rain chances into the afternoon and evening. Many of our short term models - including the one pictured below - have storms fizzling out towards Tuesday night, but the current thinking is that showers and thunderstorms should push into eastern parts of the state by late tomorrow night and could linger across the area into the day on Wednesday as well.

Skies should be mainly sunny to start the day on Tuesday with increasing clouds and rain chances in the afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, folks in western Nebraska will see a cooler day on Tuesday as the front should push through during the morning hours. Across central and eastern Nebraska, it will be another hot and humid day out ahead of the front with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s with dew points likely in the 60s to low 70s which will make it feel even hotter.

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s across the state as a cold front pushes through the state on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be a much cooler day with temperatures falling into the upper 70s and lower 80s for much of the viewing area with some continued rain chances. The cool down is brief with temperatures jumping back to the upper 80s on Thursday and potentially into the middle and upper 90s by Friday with another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. An upper level trough then looks to settle into the area by the upcoming weekend, which should offer us another brief break from the summery temperatures with afternoon highs falling into the middle 80s - a few degrees below average for early July.

More hot, humid weather is forecast for Tuesday with a passing cold front bringing thunderstorm chances and a brief cool down to the area on Wednesday. Temperatures quickly jump back to the upper 80s and upper 90s for Thursday and Friday before slightly cooler weather settles into the area this weekend. (KOLN)

