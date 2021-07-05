Volunteers head to Oak Lake to help clean up after Independence Day celebrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After two days of non-stop fireworks in Lincoln, there’s a lot to clean up. Lincoln volunteers gathered at Oak Lake to help pitch in. The organizers said they saw more litter this year than they have in years before.

At Oak Lake Monday morning the playground was covered in trash.

There were piles of discarded water bottles and the shrapnel from fireworks scattered across the park. The aftermath of Lincoln people coming together for the Uncle Sam Jam celebration on July 3.

“This is my first time here so it was a bit of a shock!” said Isis Smith, volunteer.

That’s where these volunteers come in.

“I like helping clean up so we don’t look like trash,” said Theresa Fitterman, volunteer.

They gathered at Oak Lake Park Monday morning for the annual trash pick up meant to clean up the park and protect the wildlife surrounding it.

“Fireworks contain heavy metals and chemicals and if it washes into the water it can harm aquatic life,” said Erin Kubicek, City of Lincoln.

Volunteers filled multiple bags of trash each through the heat, but they didn’t complain.

“I felt it’s our civic responsibility to volunteer to clean up the park. I think after the Fourth of July there’s a lot of trash, a lot of fireworks,” said Byrav Ramamurthy, volunteer.

The coordinator said these volunteers are the people who help keep Lincoln beautiful.

“I love seeing volunteers, they’re enthusiastic and just love to help out the community,” said Kubicek.

There were also several trash pick-ups across the city that community members organized on their own. They said every effort helps keep streets and waterways clean.

