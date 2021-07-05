Advertisement

WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off

This surveillance video does show the woman being hit, viewer discretion is advised
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the community will help them track down the driver responsible for injuring their daughter in a hit and run accident.

Jamieson Graham told 10/11 NOW her daughter, Emilia, was lighting a firework July 3 around 11 p.m. in front of their home near NW 6th Street and West Dawes Avenue when a car ran a stop sign and hit Emilia.

This is the vehicle responsible for hitting Emilia. If you recognize it, call 402-441-6000.
This is the vehicle responsible for hitting Emilia. If you recognize it, call 402-441-6000.(KOLN)

Graham thinks the vehicle was going at least 45 miles per hour through the street and didn’t stop after hitting her daughter.

Emilia has a broken collar bone, concussion and scrapes and bruises from head to toe. She even needed the injuries on her face glued shut.

The hit and run has been reported to the police. If you recognize the vehicle in the video, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

