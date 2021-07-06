Couple assaulted, robbed at Antelope Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a couple was assaulted and robbed at Antelope Park on Tuesday morning.

LPD said around 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near the 3100 block of A Street.

Police said the victims, an 18-year-old female, and a 19-year-old male, were at the park when a group of people gathered by their car.

The victims told police the group assaulted them and stole their car keys and vehicle.

LPD says the victims had facial injuries and lacerations but nothing that required medical attention.

