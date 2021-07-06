Advertisement

Criminal case against former Minden school board member “sealed”

Court records related to a criminal case against a former Minden school board member have been sealed.
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - The criminal case against a former member of the Minden school board has been sealed by the Kearney County Court. The court records normally available to the public in a statewide courtroom data base are no longer visible online.

Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy said that the case against Katie Sinsel is still under investigation, but there are no future court dates scheduled against her in Kearney County.

Sinsel is charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disturbing the peace. Both charges were related to her reported refusal to wear a mask at Minden school board meetings held earlier this year. She was removed from the board in April. In a school board meeting previous to her removal she was led away in handcuffs for her refusal wear a mask. She was charged with the two crimes in May.

Sinsel had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, July 8. A pre-trial hearing is typically a prelude to a possible trial.

