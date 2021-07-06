GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of Adventureland water ride accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some riders that were recording their ride on the Raging River witnessed the overturned raft at Adventureland. One rider jumped out to help free the trapped riders.

Police in Altoona said 11-year-old, Michael Jaramillo, died in the incident. His brother David, who turns 16 tomorrow, is reportedly in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to respond to the comments regarding sharing this video as we want to be as transparent with you as possible. This story is absolutely tragic and gut-wrenching. Personally, as a parent, it is difficult to watch ANY coverage of this and think about my own children. I can only imagine that pain but I am sure that any news coverage of the incident is painful and difficult to see for the friends and family of those involved. We also have many questions about how this could happen and the emergency response to the accident. This video shares some insight into those questions of what happened, the chaos of the response and the trauma even witnesses are experiencing. Words can be powerful – but nothing is more powerful than video to convey that emotion and information. We also know this video has been shared with police in their investigation. Knowing the sensitivities, we deliberately posted this video in a way the provides a warning on the content and where users would need to make a choice to click on the story to see it – letting people who don’t want to watch the video easily avoid it. We have also now disabled ads on this video – as it is never our aim or intent to profit off tragedies like this. These are difficult decisions that we do not take lightly and we fully respect that not everyone will agree – your feedback here and always is appreciated and taken into account. – Adam Carros, KCRG-TV9 News Director

