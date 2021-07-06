Advertisement

Hickman man injured when firework went off in hand

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Hickman man suffered what authorities called traumatic injuries after an artillery shell exploded in his hand over the weekend.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at a home in Hickman on July 3 around 9:30 p.m.

A deputy on scene had to apply a tourniquet for the man, but the extent of the injury is unknown. However, LSO did call the injuries suffered traumatic.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, 30 firework accident-related calls were responded to on July 3 and July 4, but there were not a large number of serious incidents.

