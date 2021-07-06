Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms late

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front is moving slowly across Nebraska triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, a few isolated severe storms will be possible.

Marginal risk this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat. (1011 Weather)

It will be hot and a bit muggy Tuesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected through late this afternoon.

It will be cooler in northwestern Nebraska but still hot and humid in the southeast. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Low temperatures will drop into the 50s in northern Nebraska with 60s in the south. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with a few lingering showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid with the high in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

It will be cooler and not as humid. (1011 Weather)

Thursday is expected to be dry and warmer with the high in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with late day thunderstorms possible. Lingering showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning. Saturday will be cooler with the highs in the lower 80s. Sunday is looking nice at this point. Highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies and just a slight chance for a shower. Monday will be a bit warmer.

Up and down temperatures over the next week with some rain chances. (1011 Weather)

