Lexington Police investigating shooting death

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 800 block of west 9th Street.

Police said in a release that a Lexington man, identified as Marcus S. Keyser, died.

If you have any information related to this case, contact the Lexington Police Department at (308) 324-2317.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.