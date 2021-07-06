Advertisement

Lexington Police investigating shooting death

(Storyblocks)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 800 block of west 9th Street.

Police said in a release that a Lexington man, identified as Marcus S. Keyser, died.

If you have any information related to this case, contact the Lexington Police Department at (308) 324-2317.

