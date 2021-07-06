Man killed when UTV hit by train in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY (KOLN) - Authorities said a man was killed and a woman was injured when a UTV was hit by a train in Richardson County on Monday.

According to the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place just west of 645 Boulevard at a private railroad crossing around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said a closed cab UTV was involved in the crash, and 77-year-old Ralph Burns Sr. of Salem was killed at the scene, and a Brianna Holloway, 4,8 was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

